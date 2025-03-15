Open Menu

CEO Health Visits Health Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM

CEO Health visits health centre

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry visited the Primary Health Centre Kotli Bhatta Tehsil Sialkot.

He reviewed the staff attendance, Labor Room, EPI room, Lab and Thermal Printers, and Cleanliness.

The CEO Health reviewed the staff attendance, labour room, EPI room, tab and thermal printers, and cleanliness.

During his visit, he checked the expiry date of various medicines, records of surgical instruments and essential equipment in the pharmacy.

Later, CEO Health also inspected the center's under-construction building and ambulance medical kits.

Recent Stories

Green Card holders not have permanent residency ri ..

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..

25 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed ..

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

43 minutes ago
 T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock ..

T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow

53 minutes ago
 S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

55 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

2 hours ago
 Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces ..

Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam

2 hours ago
 Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on ..

Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

3 hours ago
 Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Ba ..

Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan