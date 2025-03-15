CEO Health Visits Health Centre
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry visited the Primary Health Centre Kotli Bhatta Tehsil Sialkot.
He reviewed the staff attendance, Labor Room, EPI room, Lab and Thermal Printers, and Cleanliness.
The CEO Health reviewed the staff attendance, labour room, EPI room, tab and thermal printers, and cleanliness.
During his visit, he checked the expiry date of various medicines, records of surgical instruments and essential equipment in the pharmacy.
Later, CEO Health also inspected the center's under-construction building and ambulance medical kits.
Recent Stories
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam
Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico
Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Yellow Line BRT project to be completed by May 2025 instead of Sept: Sharjeel16 seconds ago
-
Pride of KPK Award announced for Asif Bashir over heroic rescue during 2024 Hajj20 seconds ago
-
DC inspects academic activities at GBPH Nawabshah23 seconds ago
-
CEO Health visits health centre24 seconds ago
-
Man shot at, injured in dispute26 seconds ago
-
Pakistan deposits ratified labour conventions at ILO ceremony10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Celebrates 204th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast40 minutes ago
-
Ramazan nutrition: Avoiding junk food for healthier fast40 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today43 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar50 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh50 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews key initiatives, orders strict action against hoarders50 minutes ago