CEO Health visits THQ hospital Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) health Sialkot Dr Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Sambrial on Wednesday.

During the visit, the CEO health reviewed Hepatitis and NCD clinics, Corona vaccination centre, COVID-19 sample status, emergency ward, dengue ward, staff attendance, vaccination storage, cleanliness situation and THQ performance.

Dr Aslam Chaudhry also inspected the Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and Operation Theater (OT)facilities provided to the patients in the hospital and inquired the visitors about the medical facilitiesand medicines available at the hospital.