CEO HESCO Assures CSM Implementation With True Spirit

Thu 03rd December 2020 | 09:22 PM

The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob has assured that Consumers Service Manual issued by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority would be implemented in letter and spirit in order to facilitate the consumers of the region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob has assured that Consumers Service Manual issued by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority would be implemented in letter and spirit in order to facilitate the consumers of the region.

The CEO held out such assurance to a delegation of Association of Builders and Developers Southern Region which called on him here at his office on Thursday.The delegation led by ABAD southern Region Chairman apprised the CEO HESCO about the issues related with his organization being faced by the builders and developers.

While discussing the load criteria rehabilitation charges and grid sharing rates under CSM issued by NEPRA on July 8, 2020, the CEO HESCO has assured ABAD delegation that the same would be charged from builders and developers according to CSM. The participants of the meeting also decided that grid sharing charges up to one megawatt electricity would not be received from housing schemes or plazas.

The CEO HESCO also formed a committee with Abdul Majid Jatoi as its focal person would ensure timely installation of power connections on request of builders and developers.

