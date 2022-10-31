UrduPoint.com

CEO HESCO Conducts E-hearing, Receives 36 Complaints From Consumers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 10:21 PM

CEO HESCO conducts e-hearing, receives 36 complaints from consumers

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Khan Muhammad Sohu conducted a 2-hour e-hearing at his office here on Monday, receiving some 36 complaints from the consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Khan Muhammad Sohu conducted a 2-hour e-hearing at his office here on Monday, receiving some 36 complaints from the consumers.

The company's spokesman informed that the CEO received the complaints through social media from 10 am to 12 noon.

He claimed that 25 complaints were resolved instantly while the remaining 11 were referred to the concerned officers.

According to the spokesman Sadiq Kubar, the company's existing and former CEOs conducted 9 sessions of the e-hearings since January, 2022.

A total of 240 e-complaints were received during the first 10 months of 2022.

