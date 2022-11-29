UrduPoint.com

CEO HESCO Conducts E-hearing,receives 45 Complaints From Consumers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 08:57 PM

CEO HESCO conducts e-hearing,receives 45 complaints from consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Khan Muhammad Sohu conducted a two hours e-hearing at his office here on Tuesday, receiving some 45 complaints from the consumers.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the CEO received the complaints through social media platform, Facebook, from 10 am to 12 noon.

He claimed that 37 complaints were resolved instantly while the remaining eight were referred to the officers concerned.

According to the spokesman, the company's existing and former CEOs had conducted ten sessions of the e-hearings since January, 2022.

A total of 285 e-complaints had been received during the first 11 months of 2022.

