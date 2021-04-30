UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO HESCO Directs Officials, Staff To Ensure 100 % Recovery Of Electricity Bills

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:18 AM

CEO HESCO directs officials, staff to ensure 100 % recovery of electricity bills

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Yaqoob has directed the company's officials and staff to ensure 100 percent recovery of the electricity bills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Yaqoob has directed the company's officials and staff to ensure 100 percent recovery of the electricity bills.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Thursday that HESCO's special recovery teams had started visiting door to door to check the paid or unpaid bills.

He said the teams would also take instant action against the power theft by issuing penalty and registering FIRs against the power thieves.

According to him, the CEO said HESCO was a commercial organization which could not perform its functions if the consumers did not pay the bills.

"The company will supply electricity only to those consumers who pay the bills," Yaqoob said.

The spokesman informed that the CEO had stringently directed the officials not to show any leniency to the people involved in the power theft.

He said the consumers who were willing to pay their bills would be given the choice of making the payment in installments if their bills had accrued over some months.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

1 hour ago

Son kills father on property dispute

1 minute ago

2 prisoners die as sharp COVID-19 spike grips Delh ..

1 minute ago

DIG Hazara chairs security meeting for Eid vacatio ..

1 minute ago

Polluted Lebanon lake spews out tonnes of dead fis ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.