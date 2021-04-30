CEO HESCO directs officials, staff to ensure 100 % recovery of electricity bills

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Yaqoob has directed the company's officials and staff to ensure 100 percent recovery of the electricity bills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Yaqoob has directed the company's officials and staff to ensure 100 percent recovery of the electricity bills.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Thursday that HESCO's special recovery teams had started visiting door to door to check the paid or unpaid bills.

He said the teams would also take instant action against the power theft by issuing penalty and registering FIRs against the power thieves.

According to him, the CEO said HESCO was a commercial organization which could not perform its functions if the consumers did not pay the bills.

"The company will supply electricity only to those consumers who pay the bills," Yaqoob said.

The spokesman informed that the CEO had stringently directed the officials not to show any leniency to the people involved in the power theft.

He said the consumers who were willing to pay their bills would be given the choice of making the payment in installments if their bills had accrued over some months.