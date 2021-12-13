CEO HESCO directs officials to activate customer service centres

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Noor Ahmed Soomro has directed the officials to activate all the customer service centers with deployment of staff round the clock

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Noor Ahmed Soomro has directed the officials to activate all the customer service centers with deployment of staff round the clock.

According to HESCO's spokesman, the CEO chaired a meeting to review monthly performance of the company.

He said Soomro asked the officials to ensure that they treated the customers with care and address their complaints at the earliest.

The CEO emphasized that the staff at the complaint center should register all complaints and should ensure that the same are addressed.

He underlined that it was also incumbent on the staff to stop the power theft and make 100 percent recovery of the current electricity bills as well as the arrears.

"The company will reward the good performer while the bad performer would be punished," he warned.

The HESCO officials Gul Muneer Surhio, Abdul Raheem Soomro, Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, Riaz Ahmed Pathan, Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh and Nadir Ali Khuhsk, among others attended the meeting.