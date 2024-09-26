Open Menu

CEO HESCO Pays Surprise Visits To Various Sub-divisions

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM

CEO HESCO pays surprise visits to various sub-divisions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Roshan Otho paid surprise visits to various HESCO sub-divisions in Hyderabad, including City, Qasimabad, Hussainabad, Kohsar and Allama Iqbal on Thursday.

According to a HESCO spokesperson, during these visits, he instructed the officers and staff to adhere to the clear directives from the ministry of energy regarding the complete eradication of electricity theft and the collection of dues from defaulters.

He emphasized the importance of providing better services to all consumers under a customer-friendly policy while ensuring a 100% recovery of dues.

Additionally, he also directed to conduct open hearings regularly from 11 AM to 1 PM in each sub-division to address legitimate issues of consumers. He warned that any officer or employee who fails to perform satisfactorily would face termination.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad Qasimabad All From Employment

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 hour ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

2 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

4 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

4 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

4 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

9 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan