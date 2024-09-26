CEO HESCO Pays Surprise Visits To Various Sub-divisions
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Roshan Otho paid surprise visits to various HESCO sub-divisions in Hyderabad, including City, Qasimabad, Hussainabad, Kohsar and Allama Iqbal on Thursday.
According to a HESCO spokesperson, during these visits, he instructed the officers and staff to adhere to the clear directives from the ministry of energy regarding the complete eradication of electricity theft and the collection of dues from defaulters.
He emphasized the importance of providing better services to all consumers under a customer-friendly policy while ensuring a 100% recovery of dues.
Additionally, he also directed to conduct open hearings regularly from 11 AM to 1 PM in each sub-division to address legitimate issues of consumers. He warned that any officer or employee who fails to perform satisfactorily would face termination.
Recent Stories
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews progress on various Initiatives1 minute ago
-
Governor lauds KP-PRCS efforts, added 12 new members1 minute ago
-
Governor underscores collective efforts to utilize natural resources2 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting reviews progress of Clean Punjab Program2 minutes ago
-
Poor infrastructure , sewerage issues disrupt trade at grain market2 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam for utilization of resources to help out Afghan Refugees11 minutes ago
-
India holding leaderless fake election in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for anti-polio drive reviewed12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews steps taken for beautification of city12 minutes ago
-
Three young girls drown into pond in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Khushal Khattak university organizes seminar on SAR report writing, online publication verification22 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir condemns farcical elections in IIOJK22 minutes ago