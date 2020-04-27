UrduPoint.com
CEO Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Asks To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply During Sehri, Aftar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:24 PM

CEO Hyderabad Electric Supply company asks to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri, Aftar

The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply company Abdul Haq Memon Monday asked the officers and staff to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri and Aftar so that the people could not suffer any inconvenience during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply company Abdul Haq Memon Monday asked the officers and staff to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri and Aftar so that the people could not suffer any inconvenience during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

He directed the availability of technical staff with required equipment at all operation sub-divisions and resolve technical faults if occurred in their jurisdiction without any delay.

He also directed the availability of two additional transformers trolleys in each operation sub-division. The staff should attend the customers' complaints with prompt resolution of their grievances, he added.

Likewise previous years practices, no load shedding is being carried out in Sehri timings from 1.45 a.m. to 5.45 a.m. and during Aftar and Taraveeh from 5.45 p.m. to 10.45 p.m., the HESCO spokesman informed.

The HESCO management has also set up the central control room with landline phone numbers 022-9260003 and 022-3402600 and cellular phone numbers 0304-1927621 and 0304-1927623 to receive customers' complaints and monitor the load management schedule during Sehri and Aftar timings, the spokesman said and informed that the Chief Executive Officer along with Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers were personally monitoring the activities of central control room.

