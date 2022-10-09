CEO IDRAC urges equal participation of women living with disabilities' in election process

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Institute of Development Research and Corresponding Capabilities (IDRAC) Amjad Nazeer on Sunday said that the civil society organizations were more active in promoting the message of treating the women persons living with disabilities equally and respectfully to include them in the political election process.

Talking to APP here, he said that the women with disabilities have so many challenges to political participation and as discriminatory practices are further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to leverage this opportunity to build more inclusive societies, it is critical that women with disabilities are among the leaders shaping policy development efforts, he said.

According to the 2020 Global Gender Gap Report ranks Pakistan 93rd out of 153 countries in terms of political empowerment for women.

He also added that beside this, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) can also play an important role in this respect too as it was observed in different areas where the interviewed responded in affirmative about the trainings and awareness of polling staff while noticing persons living with disabilities in queue.

He added that the population of persons living with disabilities(PWDs) in Pakistan counts around 15.04 percent of the population, yet on the other side of the picture government estimates are 2.38 percent of the total population and as per current figures of Census 2017, the population of persons living with disabilities is less than 1 .48 percent of the total population.

He added that the political parties resorted to corner meetings instead of huge rallies but it was noticed that in most of thecases these meeting areas were accessible for persons living with disabilities and the candidates, in general, showed good gestures towards persons living with disabilities.This could be one of the reasons that persons living with disabilities lives in the province under immense social, family customs and norms with stereotypes.