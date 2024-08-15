CEO IESCO For Prompt Complaints Redressal
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 09:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of IESCO, Muhammad Naeem Jan, made an unannounced visit to various SDO offices in the Islamabad Circle where open kacharies were being held.
During these visits, the IESCO Chief met with customers attending the forums, inquired about their electricity-related issues, and issued instructions to the relevant officers for their immediate resolution, said a press release.
On this occasion, IESCO Chief, Muhammad Naeem Jan, stated that IESCO is committed to addressing customer complaints as quickly as possible. Customers appreciated the initiative of holding daily open kacharies in all SDO offices from 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM, as per the instructions of the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).
He noted that these forums have enabled the quick resolution of their billing issues, power outages, installation of new transformers/meters, replacement of old and faulty transformers/meters, non-receipt of electricity bills, and other electricity-related complaints.
Naeem Jan praised the field officers for ensuring the resolution of customer complaints and emphasized the importance of maintaining friendly and professional relations with customers.
According to the details, since the start of the open kacharies from July 15, 2024, a total of 10,481 complaints of various kinds have been registered in 126 SDO offices, out of which 10,449 complaints have been promptly resolved, and necessary instructions have been issued for the resolution of the remaining complaints.
Customers are encouraged to participate in these open forums to ensure timely resolution of their electricity-related issues.
