CEO IESCO For Using ABC Cables On Feeders To Control Power Pilferage

CEO IESCO for using ABC cables on feeders to control power pilferage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan on Tuesday directed that use of Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC) must be ensured on feeders with line losses to control power pilferage besides monitoring of guest houses, commercial plazas and industrial connections.

Chairing the monthly performance review meeting of Islamabad Circle and Rawalpindi City Circle here, the CEO said the process of installing modern and advanced AMI meters with modern technology was underway in Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Cantt circles which would help in controlling electricity theft, timely collection of electricity bills.

He said that based on good results, IESCO has a distinguished position in Pakistan’s power sector, but there is still room for improvement in the results.

He stressed on timely installation of new electricity connections, transformer load balancing, 100 percent and timely meter reading, timely replacement of faulty meters etc.

He issued orders for regular monitoring of guest houses, industrial and commercial meters across the region. Quality results could be achieved in less time by using modern technology like E-Office and ERP system, he added.

General Manager Operations Muhammad Aslam Khan and Chief Engineer Customer Services Ghulam Sarwar briefed the meeting on IESCO’s performance.

