CEO IESCO For Using ABC Cables On Feeders To Control Power Pilferage
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:43 PM
Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan on Tuesday directed that use of Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC) must be ensured on feeders with line losses to control power pilferage besides monitoring of guest houses, commercial plazas and industrial connections
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan on Tuesday directed that use of Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC) must be ensured on feeders with line losses to control power pilferage besides monitoring of guest houses, commercial plazas and industrial connections.
Chairing the monthly performance review meeting of Islamabad Circle and Rawalpindi City Circle here, the CEO said the process of installing modern and advanced AMI meters with modern technology was underway in Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Cantt circles which would help in controlling electricity theft, timely collection of electricity bills.
He said that based on good results, IESCO has a distinguished position in Pakistan’s power sector, but there is still room for improvement in the results.
He stressed on timely installation of new electricity connections, transformer load balancing, 100 percent and timely meter reading, timely replacement of faulty meters etc.
He issued orders for regular monitoring of guest houses, industrial and commercial meters across the region. Quality results could be achieved in less time by using modern technology like E-Office and ERP system, he added.
General Manager Operations Muhammad Aslam Khan and Chief Engineer Customer Services Ghulam Sarwar briefed the meeting on IESCO’s performance.
Recent Stories
Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district
RBC-CDA Demarcation issue resolved
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq condemns Modi's visit t ..
CEO IESCO for using ABC cables on feeders to control power pilferage
Early cotton cultivation on 3m acres to maximize production: Federation of Pakis ..
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik participates in meeting of mining mini ..
KP strengthens polio eradication drive under new strategy
ICT Police hosts farewell ceremony for two retiring officers
ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in three May-9 cases
Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir
Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district7 minutes ago
-
RBC-CDA Demarcation issue resolved2 minutes ago
-
STEAM exhibition held to showcase students innovative projects2 minutes ago
-
CEO IESCO for using ABC cables on feeders to control power pilferage2 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme20 minutes ago
-
Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik participates in meeting of mining ministers at Future Mine ..2 hours ago
-
KP strengthens polio eradication drive under new strategy2 hours ago
-
ICT Police hosts farewell ceremony for two retiring officers2 hours ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in three May-9 cases2 hours ago
-
Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft2 hours ago
-
12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered2 hours ago