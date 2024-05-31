Open Menu

CEO IESCO Holds Zoom Meeting With Media Person

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 08:47 PM

CEO IESCO holds Zoom meeting with media person

On the directives of Federal Minister for Energy Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Federal Secretary Power, Rashid Langrial, Chief Executive Officer of IESCO, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, held a Zoom meeting with representatives of print and electronic media to provide timely information regarding load management on 11 kV feeders, shutdowns for development work at the request of district administration, and voltage issues in the system

The Chief Executive stated that the purpose of this meeting was to enhance cooperation and timely information access between the organization and the media, as the media plays a crucial role in identifying and resolving consumer issues, said a press release issued here Friday.

He requested media representatives to directly inform him if they encounter any corruption, unscheduled load shedding, mistreatment of consumers by officers or staff, delays in providing electricity connections, etc.

, within the IESCO region, so that prompt action can be taken against lazy and inefficient officers and employees, and consumer issues can be resolved in a timely manner.

The media representatives appreciated IESCO's initiative and assured their full cooperation. They remarked that while IESCO is indeed a customer-friendly company, there is still room for improvement in certain areas.

Timely notification of power outages, prompt resolution of electricity-related complaints, and discouraging delaying tactics in providing new connections will undoubtedly foster a pleasant environment between the organization, the public, and the media.

Related Topics

Corruption Load Shedding Resolution Electricity Company Rashid Media Islamabad Electric Supply Company

