UrduPoint.com

CEO IESCO Terms 'AMI System' Revolutionary Initiative

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 09:50 PM

CEO IESCO terms 'AMI system' revolutionary initiative

Emphasizing the importance of new and advanced technology in the provision of better services, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad said that Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system was a revolutionary initiative in the power sector.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Emphasizing the importance of new and advanced technology in the provision of better services, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad said that Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system was a revolutionary initiative in the power sector.

Following the instructions of the government and Federal Minister Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, the implementation of AMI in IESCO region was going on rapidly, he said in a statement issued here.

Chairman board of Directors Engineer Qamar ul islam Raja and Chief Executive Officer IESCO were especially supervising the project personally.

The CEO said initially, the work of data center building and other installations was going on rapidly. in the first phase Rawalpindi City Circle, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle and all IESCO industrial tariff consumers and high losses feeders would be transferred to AMI metering, he said.

He said that automated 100% accurate and timely meter readings would be possible resulting in a significant reduction in costs incurred on meter readings.

In case of any power theft, tripping, power failure, power theft, or defective meters automated intimation/notification would be received in the data center and immediately instructions would be issued to the concerned SDO for rectification of complaints, he said.

He said consumers would be able to control their electricity bill by monitoring their electricity consumption on a daily basis through the mobile application.

24-hour monitoring of load on meters and transformers from the data center would also be ensured which would lead towards the significant reduction in the burning rate of transformers and electricity meters besides reduction in the operational costs of the organization.

The CEO said due to timely billing, the recovery of bills would also increase, the power supply of non-paying bills customers would be automatically disconnected from the data control room.

He said due to control of power theft and technical faults on the distribution system the line losses of IESCO would decrease. Implementation of AMI system would control electricity theft, speedy redressal of consumer complaints.

100 per cent accurate meter readings would further improve relations between IESCO and its esteemed customers, he said.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Mobile Rawalpindi Lead Circle Khurram Dastgir Khan All From Government Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Guterres 'Not Optimistic' About Possibility of Ukr ..

Guterres 'Not Optimistic' About Possibility of Ukraine Peace Talks in Immediate ..

8 minutes ago
 EU extends period for UK to export veterinary drug ..

EU extends period for UK to export veterinary drugs to N.Ireland

8 minutes ago
 Malaysia PM Anwar wins confidence vote

Malaysia PM Anwar wins confidence vote

8 minutes ago
 UN Interested in Accelerating POW Exchange in Ukra ..

UN Interested in Accelerating POW Exchange in Ukraine Conflict Before Christmas ..

8 minutes ago
 Six Dead, 1 Injured in Condominium Shooting in Can ..

Six Dead, 1 Injured in Condominium Shooting in Canada's Ontario - Police

8 minutes ago
 What's next for Tunisia after huge election boycot ..

What's next for Tunisia after huge election boycott?

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.