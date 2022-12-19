CEO IESCO terms 'AMI system' revolutionary initiative

Emphasizing the importance of new and advanced technology in the provision of better services, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad said that Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system was a revolutionary initiative in the power sector.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Emphasizing the importance of new and advanced technology in the provision of better services, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad said that Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system was a revolutionary initiative in the power sector.

Following the instructions of the government and Federal Minister Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, the implementation of AMI in IESCO region was going on rapidly, he said in a statement issued here.

Chairman board of Directors Engineer Qamar ul islam Raja and Chief Executive Officer IESCO were especially supervising the project personally.

The CEO said initially, the work of data center building and other installations was going on rapidly. in the first phase Rawalpindi City Circle, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle and all IESCO industrial tariff consumers and high losses feeders would be transferred to AMI metering, he said.

He said that automated 100% accurate and timely meter readings would be possible resulting in a significant reduction in costs incurred on meter readings.

In case of any power theft, tripping, power failure, power theft, or defective meters automated intimation/notification would be received in the data center and immediately instructions would be issued to the concerned SDO for rectification of complaints, he said.

He said consumers would be able to control their electricity bill by monitoring their electricity consumption on a daily basis through the mobile application.

24-hour monitoring of load on meters and transformers from the data center would also be ensured which would lead towards the significant reduction in the burning rate of transformers and electricity meters besides reduction in the operational costs of the organization.

The CEO said due to timely billing, the recovery of bills would also increase, the power supply of non-paying bills customers would be automatically disconnected from the data control room.

He said due to control of power theft and technical faults on the distribution system the line losses of IESCO would decrease. Implementation of AMI system would control electricity theft, speedy redressal of consumer complaints.

100 per cent accurate meter readings would further improve relations between IESCO and its esteemed customers, he said.