CEO IESCO to hold E-Katchery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chaudhary Abdul Razzaq will hold E-Katchery on Thursday.

According to IESCO spokesman, the CEO will attend consumers' calls of all Operation Circles i.e.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal on Radio Station FM-100 from 10:00 to 11:00 in the morning. The consumers were requested to call on FM Radio Station telephone number 051-111-111-100 according to said schedule, he said.

Consumers can also text their issues/suggestion on SMS No. 3636. IESCO requests to valued consumers to participate in E Katchery.