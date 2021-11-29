CEO IESCO to hold online katachery on Tuesday

Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will hold on line katchary on Tuesday from 09:30 am to 11:30 am

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will hold on line katchary on Tuesday from 09:30 am to 11:30 am.

This will be organized in light of the government's vision and instructions given by Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for redressal of valuable customer complaints, said a news release issued here on Monday.

The customers of all Operation Circles i.e. Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal were requested to call on telephone number051-9253105 for immediate redressal of their electricity related issues.