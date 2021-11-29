UrduPoint.com

CEO IESCO To Hold Online Katachery On Tuesday

Mon 29th November 2021

CEO IESCO to hold online katachery on Tuesday

Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will hold on line katchary on Tuesday from 09:30 am to 11:30 am

Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will hold on line katchary on Tuesday from 09:30 am to 11:30 am.

This will be organized in light of the government's vision and instructions given by Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for redressal of valuable customer complaints, said a news release issued here on Monday.

The customers of all Operation Circles i.e. Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal were requested to call on telephone number051-9253105 for immediate redressal of their electricity related issues.

