CEO IESCO to hold online katchary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chaudhary Abdul Razaq will hold online katchary on Wednesday to address consumers' complaints.

The IESCO Spokesman said that the CEO would listen to the consumers' complaints on telephone number 051-9253105 during 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The valued customers of Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum Chakwal Circle and surrounding areas are requested to participate in open katchary for immediate solution of their complaints and for submission of their valuable suggestions.