UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO IESCO To Hold Online Katchary On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

CEO IESCO to hold online katchary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chaudhary Abdul Razaq will hold online katchary on Wednesday to address consumers' complaints.

The IESCO Spokesman said that the CEO would listen to the consumers' complaints on telephone number 051-9253105 during 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The valued customers of Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum Chakwal Circle and surrounding areas are requested to participate in open katchary for immediate solution of their complaints and for submission of their valuable suggestions.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Jhelum Attock Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

ACS for establishing SP Secretariat to solve peopl ..

7 minutes ago

RCCI for taking on board before finalizing budgeta ..

7 minutes ago

Deby son to take over as head of military council: ..

7 minutes ago

WHO Notes 'Alarming' Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Mo ..

7 minutes ago

Explosive Device Found Under Vehicle of Northern I ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Pro League announces schedule for remaining Ar ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.