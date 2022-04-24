UrduPoint.com

CEO Inaugurates PIA's First Engineering Hangar At NIIAP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

CEO inaugurates PIA's first engineering hangar at NIIAP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik Sunday inaugurated the national flag carrier's first engineering hangar here at the New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP).

The hangar 'Nur Khan Engineering Complex' has been named after Nur Khan, the head of PIA's golden era, a news release said.

The facility would be useful in carrying out regular maintenance work of the PIA aircraft in Islamabad.

Earlier, the PIA planes were sent to the Karachi airport for maintenance purposes that had cost additional expenses.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik said the PIA was expanding its presence keeping in view the future requirements of the new Islamabad Airport.

"Most of the PIA operations are being shifted to the north due to passengers' demand," he said adding the aircraft's positioning expenses and flights' pressure would be greatly reduced by setting up this Engineering Complex here.

Arshad Malik paid tributes to PIA's former chairman Air Marshal Nur Khan for his meritorious services and for making the national flag carrier one of the world's top airlines during his tenure.

"Nur Khan has rendered great services for PIA and Pakistan. Attributing a hangar to his name is a tribute to his services," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad World Sunday Gold Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

19 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

19 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

19 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.