CEO Islamabad Electric Supply Company to listen consumer complaints on FM-100 on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary will personally attend consumer calls from all five circles of the company on FM 100 on Tuesday.

According to the IESCO spokesman, " IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Ch.

will attend consumer calls of all five Circles i.e. Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock , Jhelum and Chakwal on F-M 100 on 20th October 2020 from 10:30am to 11:30am".

Consumers are requested to call on FM Radio Station number 111-111-100 according to said schedule. Consumers can also text their issues on 3636.

IESCO requests to valued consumers to participate in E Katchery.