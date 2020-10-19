UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Islamabad Electric Supply Company To Listen Consumer Complaints On FM-100 On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

CEO Islamabad Electric Supply Company to listen consumer complaints on FM-100 on Tuesday

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary will personally attend consumer calls from all five circles of the company on FM 100 on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary will personally attend consumer calls from all five circles of the company on FM 100 on Tuesday.

According to the IESCO spokesman, " IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Ch.

will attend consumer calls of all five Circles i.e. Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock , Jhelum and Chakwal on F-M 100 on 20th October 2020 from 10:30am to 11:30am".

Consumers are requested to call on FM Radio Station number 111-111-100 according to said schedule. Consumers can also text their issues on 3636.

IESCO requests to valued consumers to participate in E Katchery.

Related Topics

Islamabad Company Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock October 2020 All From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

TRA, Bee’ah cooperate to enhance environmental a ..

36 minutes ago

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

37 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

37 minutes ago

Erdogan Says 'Thoughtless' Imitation of West Cause ..

55 seconds ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

47 minutes ago

Operation Center established to respond public hea ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.