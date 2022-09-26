CEO K-Electric pledges improved supply to trade, industry

In a meeting led by FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh at the Federation House, the business leaders discussed in detail the power supply issues with CEO of K-Electric who assured of improved supply for trade and industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :In a meeting led by FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh at the Federation House, the business leaders discussed in detail the power supply issues with CEO of K-Electric who assured of improved supply for trade and industry.

The President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry raised the longstanding issues of power supply to the city, particularly to the markets and industries. These included load-shedding, break-downs, unplanned shutdowns in the name of repair and maintenance, T&D issues and complaints of over billing, said FPCCI statement on Monday.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that factories never slept, they run round-the-clock for 365 days of a year. It was an established practice even in the third world countries to supply uninterrupted electricity to industrial areas, he underlined. He said the goodwill and credibility was imperative in export markets. It becomes almost impossible to regain orders and access to export clients after missing the deadlines of export orders.

Suleman Chawla, SVP FPCCI, expressed his concern that Karachi had suffered due to the disruptions in electricity supplies for a long period. The utility must immediately come up with a practical solution, he asserted.

K-Electric's CEO Moonis Alvi committed to improve electricity supply to the city and keep a regular liaison with the representatives of industry and trade in the city at FPCCI platform, which is of the apex trade body of the country. He also agreed to the demands of uninterrupted supply to the industry, better planning of the repair and maintenance activities, and elimination of billing issues.

Alvi maintained that SSGC had not been supplying the required gas to its generation facilities.

He said K-Electric was also in negotiations with PLL for enhanced and affordable supply of gas, so that the utility could ensure cost-competitive sources of power generation.