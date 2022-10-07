CEO KP-EZDMC visits Mohmand Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) visited Mohmand Economic Zone the other day.

He was flanked by Chief Zones Management and Chief Project Planning and Development said a press release issued here on Friday.

On the occasion, the management of the zone gave a brief presentation regarding the colonization drive, revenue generation and recovery, ongoing developmental works on roads, and other operational issues of the zone.

The CEO instructed the management of MEZ to focus on colonization drive and industrial facilitation. During the visit, he also visited several under-construction units.

He also inspected the under-construction 4.5 km road from Warsak Road to MEZ and internal roads and directed the contractor to expedite the developmental works.