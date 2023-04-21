CEO KPEZDMC visits HEZ

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Javed Khattak Friday visited Hattar Economic Zone (HEZ) and met with industrialists.

Chief Project Planning and Development, Chief Finance Officer and Head of business Facilitation and Support of KPEZDMC were also present on the occasion.

CEO KPEZDMC discussed matters of mutual interest with Industrialists and listened to their concerns.

He also planted citrus tree saplings and appreciated the efforts of HEZ management for planting 3000 trees in the current month.