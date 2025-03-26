CEO KWSB For Arrangements To Ensure Water Supply, Drainage During Eid Days
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 09:28 PM
The Chief Executive Officer Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Wednesday, directed to make arrangements for ensuring water supply and drainage during the days of Eid-ul-Fitr
The CEO, according to a statement issued here, instructed the officers concerned to keep the roads and streets leading to Masajid, Eidgahs, Imambargahs and Madaris completely clean so that worshipers do not face any difficulty.
The CEO has directed all the superintendent engineers to maintain close coordination with district administration and other relevant departments to ensure immediate resolution of complaints regarding cleanliness in the vicinity of Eidgahs, Masajid, Imambargahs and Madaris.
The KWSC will also provide water tankers free of cost to facilitate social and religious organization setting up Sabeels (drinking water points) in the vicinity of Eidgahs, Masajid, Imambargahs and Madaris.
The CEO also directed to keep jetting and suction machines in operable position and drivers and operators available to deal with any untoward situation.
