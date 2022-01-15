CEO lauds PTI govt for distribution of health cards among deserving people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Punjab Health Cards Dr Ali Raziq on Friday lauded the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for distribution of health cards among needy persons of Punjab districts.

The incumbent government had taken a revolutionary step after introducing the health card system in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab areas, he said while talking to a news channel programme.

About ten million people in Punjab could get medical treatment in any hospital through health card, he stated. The PTI government was taking all possible measures for improving health system in different parts of the country, he added.