CEO Lesco Pays Tributes To Martyrs On Defence Day
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has paid tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs on the occasion of Defence Day.
In his message, he said, "We salute those who sacrificed their lives for the country.
September 6 has become a symbol of our defence and independence."
Shahid Haider said, "We are living in a free and independent state," adding that Pakistan can be protected only by keeping the spirit of martyrs in their hearts.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Kamil Ali Agha stresses referring Cannabis Control Authority bill to the Science & Tech comm ..20 minutes ago
-
All politicians should give priority to national interests: Ch Shujaat Hussain20 minutes ago
-
Pak team participates in Int'l Olympiad in Informatics20 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign to begin in Karachi on Sept 9 to vaccinate over 2.7m children20 minutes ago
-
Rally held to pay homage to martyrs of Pakistan army20 minutes ago
-
Mayor organizes women cricket match to mark Defence Day30 minutes ago
-
Nawabzada Iftikhar pays tribute to martyrs, veterans on Defence Day30 minutes ago
-
LESCO holds meeting to improve staff training for public hearings40 minutes ago
-
Balochistan celebrates Defence Day with zeal40 minutes ago
-
Two killed, six injured in Nowshera firing40 minutes ago
-
300 victims of housing societies attend NAB Lahore's DG open court40 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Defense Day celebrated with enthusiasm40 minutes ago