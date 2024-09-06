CEO Lesco pays tributes to martyrs on Defence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has paid tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs on the occasion of Defence Day.

In his message, he said, "We salute those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

September 6 has become a symbol of our defence and independence."

Shahid Haider said, "We are living in a free and independent state," adding that Pakistan can be protected only by keeping the spirit of martyrs in their hearts.