CEO MC Among Seven Served Show Cause Notices

Fri 06th November 2020

CEO MC among seven served show cause notices

A total of seven top ranks officials including CEO of Metropolitan Corporation (MC) were served show cause notices for 'showing lack of interest and committing inefficiency in discharging official duty' by Commissioner office here Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :A total of seven top ranks officials including CEO of Metropolitan Corporation (MC) were served show cause notices for 'showing lack of interest and committing inefficiency in discharging official duty' by Commissioner office here Friday.

The letter was issued undersigned by Additional Commissioner (Coord)/Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation office to Chief Corporation Officer of Metropolitan Corporation Iqbal Farid, Municipal Officer Finance Farrukh Gulzar, MORs including Malik Ishfaq, Muhammad Faisal, Ashir Gul and Rehan Shahid. Municipal official Planning Umar Awais were also served notices following said reason.

According to spokesperson of Commissioner Office, receivers of show cause notices were held bound to submit their performance report today, November 6 marked as deadline.

But they were failed to compile their documentation in given time period. Now, they were asked to submit notices' reply by tomorrow (Saturday), it is said.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood had expressed resentment on MC officials as adopting 'delaying tactics' to meet the required task. He expressed zero tolerance on 'inefficiency and dishonesty' for relieving official's duty. Irresponsible mode of act used to cause defamation of the entire department ' maintained the Commissioner.

He hinted at taking action against MOs of the Corporation under PEDA Act in case of finding unsatisfactory reply of their show cause notices.

