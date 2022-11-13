CEO MEPCO directs for taking strict action against officials on over-billing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana directed for taking strict action against officials and employees on complaints of over-billing.

Addressing the Superintending Engineers conference at MEPCO headquarters here Sunday, he said that the correct billing against consumed units was our duty and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He ordered investigation on complaints of over-billing in Khanpur, Liaqutpur and Sadiqabad divisions.

He asked officials to ensure 100 percent accurate and clear pictorial reading published on electricity bills. The officials were directed to complete installation of all pending connections by end of November and submit the report.

The CEO directed for strict implementation on crash maintenance program to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers in summer season.

GM Operations Ayaz Ahmad Gurmani,GM Technical Zafar Iqbal Gill, GM Customers Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid and others attended the meeting.