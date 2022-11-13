UrduPoint.com

CEO MEPCO Directs For Taking Strict Action Against Officials On Over-billing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

CEO MEPCO directs for taking strict action against officials on over-billing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana directed for taking strict action against officials and employees on complaints of over-billing.

Addressing the Superintending Engineers conference at MEPCO headquarters here Sunday, he said that the correct billing against consumed units was our duty and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He ordered investigation on complaints of over-billing in Khanpur, Liaqutpur and Sadiqabad divisions.

He asked officials to ensure 100 percent accurate and clear pictorial reading published on electricity bills. The officials were directed to complete installation of all pending connections by end of November and submit the report.

The CEO directed for strict implementation on crash maintenance program to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers in summer season.

GM Operations Ayaz Ahmad Gurmani,GM Technical Zafar Iqbal Gill, GM Customers Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Sadiqabad Reading Khanpur November Sunday All General Motors MEPCO

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

9 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.