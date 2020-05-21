CEO MEPCO disburses job letters recruited under employees children quota

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood disbursed job letters among 14 kids recruited on employees children quota.

He said that under the directions of government, jobs were being offered to the kids of employees who embraced martyrdom in line with duty and company also sustaining families.

He advised the job holders to work with devotion and honesty and for the progress and prosperity of the company.

He said that services of martyrs employees who died during duty would always be remembered.

He said that line staff is precious for the department and their families and asked them to ensure 100 percent implementation on safety policy before performing duty into the field.

