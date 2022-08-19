CEO MEPCO expresses concern over abduction of two Line Superintendents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO, Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, has expressed concern over the abduction of two line superintendents of Rahim Yar Khan circle and issued orders to officials concerned to take all possible steps.

Line superintendents of Rahim Yar Khan circle namely Iftikhar Ali Shah and Nadeem Jamal were on their way home after restoring electricity to the rain-affected areas on August 18 and 19, 2022 night and went missing.

Superintending Engineer MEPCO Operation circle Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Mubashir Rizvi met Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Sadiq Ali Dogar on the instructions of CEO MEPCO.

RPO contacted to DPO Rahim Yar Khan telephonically and directed him to immediate recovery of two MEPCO officials. According to SE MEPCO Rahim Yar Khan circle Malik Muhammad Yusuf, an FIR has been registered with Kot Sabzal police station over kidnapping of two line-superintendents of Rahimabad sub-division Sadiqabad. He also met with DPO Rahim Yar Khan for the release of the abducted employees.