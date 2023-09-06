Open Menu

CEO MEPCO For Grand Operation Against Power Pilferers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana has issued orders to launch grand operation against power pilferers across South Punjab

The operation was being conducted against those involved in stealing electricity in 13 districts from Sadiqabad to Sahiwal under the directions of Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division).

Recovery would be made by imposing find to power pilferers and cases will also be got registered against them.

CEO expressed these views while addressing a meeting of operational officers on his visit to Khanewal circle.

He directed the Superintending Engineer Khanewal circle to initiate a drive against domestic/commercial/agricultural tubewell/industrial consumers.

He directed to form special teams at Sub-Divisional/Divisional/Circle level while night time checking be ensured in commercial markets/trade centers/shopping centers/plazas. He ordered to take steps to improve the situation of all line losses and recovery.

He said that the meters provided for new connections should be installed immediately and a report be sent to the headquarters.

Circle Monitor/Chief Engineer T&G Khalid Nazir and Superintending Engineer MEPCO Khanewal circle Malik Ashfaq Awan briefed CEO about the performance. Executive Engineers and other officers of all divisions were also present in the meeting.

