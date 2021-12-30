UrduPoint.com

CEO MEPCO For Immediate Repair Of All Distribution Transformers

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 11:44 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Khan has ordered immediate repair of all distribution transformers running on two phase to provide electricity with better voltage in next summer and to curb complaints of overloading

He directed officials to send two phase transformers to the transformer reclamation workshops in Multan, Bahawalpur, Vehari and DG Khan circles for repairing.

CEO MEPCO expressed these views during online Katchehry held at MEPCO headquarters here on Thursday.

Mahar Allah Yar ordered to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers through transformers, trolleys and alternative sources.

He said that upgradation of high tension feeders and distribution transformers was underway to provide electricity to the consumers with better voltages.

He further said that steps were being taken on war footing to ensure timely redressal of consumer's grievances in online courts.

CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Khan and Deputy Director Regional Complaints Center Irfan Siddiqui and others listened the complaints of consumers for two hours.

He said that there were more than 225 customer service centers / Complaints Centers in MEPCO Region for registration and immediate redressal of customer complaints where staff is deputed in three shifts.

The purpose of holding online / e-courts is to resolve complaints by keeping consumers at home.

Exactly, 59 consumers from different parts of the MEPCO region complained in the court about the extension of capacity of transformers, supply of new connections, interruption in power supply, low voltage, line shifting and installation of transformers and poles.

CEO MEPCO issued orders to the concerned officers on the spot.

