CEO MEPCO For Keeping Customer Service Centres Functional 24/7

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 06:53 PM

CEO MEPCO for keeping customer service centres functional 24/7

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana issued orders to keep customer service centres functional round the clock for immediate redressal of customer complaints during the summer season.

He directed the officials to depute staff at customer service centres and customer complaints centres established at all operation circles in three shifts.

He expressed these views while addressing the Superintending Engineers (SEs) conference held at MEPCO Headquarters here on Wednesday.

He directed the SEs to monitor the customer service centres/customer complaint centres and to treat the customers politely.

The CEO issued orders to set up a transformers workshop in Rahim Yar Khan Circle to facilitate the local people.

General Manager Operation MEPCO Nasir Ayaz Khan Gurmani, General Manager Technical Rana Muhammad Ayub, Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering Noor-ul-Hasan Dogar, Chief Engineer Development Javed Iqbal Gill, Chief Engineer T&G Khalid Nazir, Project Director Construction Sohail Bashir, Director IT Qaisar Naqvi, Regional Manager M&T Amjad Nawaz Bhatti, Superintending Engineers/Deputy Commercial Managers/Deputy Directors Technical of all operation circles and other officers were also present.

