CEO MEPCO for quick redressal of online complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :MEPCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, has issued orders for immediate resolution of online complaints registered on Customer Complaint Management System (CCMS), Roshan Pakistan Portal and Federal Complaint Cell (FCC).

He issued instructions to resolve various issues of billing, transformers, power theft, line fault, supply of new connections, low voltage, installation of new transformers, replacement of damaged and burning meters, tripping and other electricity related issues immediately.

He was addressing the officials through video link regarding complaints registered online at MEPCO headquarters.

He said that single and three-phase meters had been provided for replacement of damaged and burnt out meters.

The MEPCO CEO said that it was their duty to address public complaints at the earliest.

Chief Engineer (O&M) distribution MEPCO Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan, while briefing the CEO, said that around 6,55,931 complaints were resolved in the current fiscal year. Monitoring Room/Regional Complaint Center established at the headquarters was monitoring consumers' complaints.

Superintending Engineers of all operation circles participated through video link, while General Manager Operations Nasir Ayaz Khan Gurmani, Chief Strategic Planner Javed Iqbal Gill, Project Director Construction Sohail Bashir, Incharge Regional Complaint Center Abdul Hafeez Bhatti and others were present in person.