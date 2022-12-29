UrduPoint.com

CEO MEPCO For Quick Redressal Of Online Complaints

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 07:57 PM

CEO MEPCO for quick redressal of online complaints

MEPCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, has issued orders for immediate resolution of online complaints registered on Customer Complaint Management System (CCMS), Roshan Pakistan Portal and Federal Complaint Cell (FCC).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :MEPCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, has issued orders for immediate resolution of online complaints registered on Customer Complaint Management System (CCMS), Roshan Pakistan Portal and Federal Complaint Cell (FCC).

He issued instructions to resolve various issues of billing, transformers, power theft, line fault, supply of new connections, low voltage, installation of new transformers, replacement of damaged and burning meters, tripping and other electricity related issues immediately.

He was addressing the officials through video link regarding complaints registered online at MEPCO headquarters.

He said that single and three-phase meters had been provided for replacement of damaged and burnt out meters.

The MEPCO CEO said that it was their duty to address public complaints at the earliest.

Chief Engineer (O&M) distribution MEPCO Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan, while briefing the CEO, said that around 6,55,931 complaints were resolved in the current fiscal year. Monitoring Room/Regional Complaint Center established at the headquarters was monitoring consumers' complaints.

Superintending Engineers of all operation circles participated through video link, while General Manager Operations Nasir Ayaz Khan Gurmani, Chief Strategic Planner Javed Iqbal Gill, Project Director Construction Sohail Bashir, Incharge Regional Complaint Center Abdul Hafeez Bhatti and others were present in person.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Electricity Nasir All MEPCO

Recent Stories

Govt committed with revival of PSM: Shahida Rehman ..

Govt committed with revival of PSM: Shahida Rehmani

23 seconds ago
 Chairman Senate asks FBR to place custom collectio ..

Chairman Senate asks FBR to place custom collection Khuzdar under chief custom c ..

25 seconds ago
 UK Mulling COVID-19 Controls for China Arrivals - ..

UK Mulling COVID-19 Controls for China Arrivals - Defense Minister Ben Wallace

26 seconds ago
 Commission's fact finding on missing Baloch studen ..

Commission's fact finding on missing Baloch students to be submitted at IHC next ..

29 seconds ago
 Int'l partners urged to set up stabilization centr ..

Int'l partners urged to set up stabilization centres DHQ hospitals

11 minutes ago
 Net metering can significantly reduce electricity ..

Net metering can significantly reduce electricity bill: Dr Amjad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.