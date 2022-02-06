CEO MEPCO for timely completion of repairing work at distribution system

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana has issued orders for timely completion of repairing work at distribution system in the region to prevent breakdown and tripping incidents during summer season.

He directed all Superintending Engineers (SEs) across MEPCO region to make plans for area planning of 11 KV feeders and to balance the feeders by completing these projects in minimum time to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers in summer.

He directed officials concerned to take measures on war footing to replace the weak conductors.

CEO MEPCO ordered to ensure implementation on safety SOPs in the region to prevent accidents of line staff during duty.

He directed the Executive Engineers and SDOs to perform safety walks during maintenance work and oversee the work of line staff.