CEO MEPCO lays foundation stone of new offices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Akram-Ul-Haq laid foundation stone of new double story complex for offices of five divisions and sub-division at Khanewal road here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO MEPCO said that the complex was being constructed to save millions of rupees being paid as rent to private buildings annually.

He said that the offices of grid system construction (GSC) of 132KV Khanewal road gird station would be shifted in the new building.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Additional Chief Engineer GSC Noor-Ul-Hassan Dogar said that the project would be completed with funds of over Rs 25 million.

He said that the construction work would be completed in August 2022 and the offices would be shifted in the building.

He maintained that the company would save Rs 1.2 million annually after completion of the project.