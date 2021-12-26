UrduPoint.com

CEO MEPCO Retires From Service

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

CEO MEPCO retires from service

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO, Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq, retired from the service after completing his tenure here on Sunday.

A farewell function was organized in his honor.

Speaking on a farewell function, he said that more work was required to bring Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) on top position in the country and hoped that the officers and staff will continue to work hard for the development of the company.

Enginner Ikram recalled that he started his job as Assistant Manager planning service on June 22, 1987 from Lahore and added that it was a great honor for him to be honorably retiring as CEO of the country's largest power company.

Chief Engineer Development, MEPCO, Mahar Allah Yar Khan, said that the retiring CEO, Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq had improved his position in all power distribution companies by achieving the targets of line losses and recovery during his tenure.

He said that they would continue it with team work to bring MEPCO to the number one position.

General Manager Operations MEPCO Rana Abdul Sattar said that honorable retirement was a gift.

General Manager Customers Services, Chaudhary Muhammad Naeem said that CEO MEPCO deserves congratulations for completing his tenure with hard work and dedication. He said that loyal officers like Ikram-ul-Haq were asset of the department.

Later, commemorative shields, gifts and cheque of dues were presented to outgoing CEO MEPCO.

On the occasion, Director General H&R Admin Liaqat Ali Memon, Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering Zafar Iqbal L, Chief Engineer T&G Javed Iqbal Gul, Director HRM Waqas Masood Chughtai and other officials were present.

