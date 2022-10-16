UrduPoint.com

CEO MEPCO Seeks Explanation From XEN Over Non Implementation On Safety SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2022 | 08:10 PM

CEO MEPCO seeks explanation from XEN over non implementation on safety SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana has sought an explanation from the XEN Musa Pak division for the non-implementation on safety SOPs.

He has also issued orders to punish dismissal from service over any mishap due to negligence by concerned officials or staffers and commendatory certificates and rewards to officials over implementation on safety SOPs.

Director HSE Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) Tufail Ahmad Sheikh called at CEO MEPCO at MEPCO headquarters, here, on Sunday to discuss reducing the ratio of on-duty accidents among line staff keeping in view the importance of human lives.

Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana said that safety cells have been established at the circle level to check the performance of the duty line staff while the Health, Safety and Environment directorate teams of headquarter were also conducting surprise visits on daily basis by implementing the orders of the Ministry of Energy, NEPRA and PPMC which are yielding fruitful results.

Director HSE PPMC Tufail Ahmad Sheikh said that the rate of use of T&P/PPE by line staff remained better while checking various sub-divisions in Multan and Muzaffargarh areas.

Director HSE also recommended awarding appreciation certificates and cash prizes to Muzaffargarh division teams.

Mr. Tufail said that our teams checked safety SOPs during line staff duty in electricity distribution companies across the country and the performance of line staff MEPCO region was better as compare to other companies.

They had conducted two training sessions for line staff at MEPCO Regional Training Center in which more than 100 linemen participated.

On this occasion, General Manager Operations Nasir Ayaz Gurmani, General Manager Customer Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, General Manager Technical Zafar Iqbal Gul, Chief Engineer O&M Distribution Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan, Director General HR & Admin Liaqat Ali Memon and other officials were present.

