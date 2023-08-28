Open Menu

CEO MEPCO To Hold E-Katchery For Redressal Of Consumers' Complaints Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 06:17 PM

CEO MEPCO to hold E-Katchery for redressal of consumers' complaints tomorrow

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, would hold E- katchery in order to address the consumer's complaints Tuesday, Aug 29

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, would hold E- katchery in order to address the consumer's complaints Tuesday, Aug 29.

He would issue orders on the spot after listening to consumers' complaints on the MEPCO Facebook page from 11 am to 1 p.

m.

The consumers from 13 districts of South Punjab including Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, DG Khan and others could contact about their issues through written messages.

