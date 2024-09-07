CEO Metrix Pakistan Praises KP Government For Promoting Youth, IT Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 06:44 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan Hassan Nisar on Saturday praised the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for its continued support in helping foster a thriving business ecosystem within the region.
Talking to APP, Hassan highlighted the crucial role played by various governmental departments, including the Directorate of Youth Affairs, in making Metrix Pakistan’s initiatives a resounding success.
He said, “We have successfully held over 25 events, summits and networking forums under the umbrella of Metrix Pakistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past few years. Such success would not have materialized without the KP government’s full support because they backed our programs very strongly including all relevant ministers.”
Nisar claimed that out of all the governments he has worked with in Pakistan, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands out as most committed to empowering its youth and developing the IT sector. “I have worked with different governments across the country but KP is unique in placing utmost importance on its youth and IT sectors,” he added.
Nisar pointed out how instrumental government partnership has been in luring foreign firms into tapping into domestic markets. “We are trying to assemble a strong ecosystem here in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Nisar said.
He said, “We intend to attract multinational companies, encourage investments and create job opportunities for local youngsters. This is not purely a business venture; this will determine the fate of KP by giving our youth viable employment opportunities within their own province.”
"Economic involvement rises instantly once we hold our conferences", Nisar said adding that all those who visit from every corner including outside Pakistan end up spending heavily on accommodation, travel and food while there are just small shops or hotels that thrive on those persons who came.
He said that whenever these kinds of occasions occur within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they boosts the economy drastically because thousands enter into such places simultaneously. Therefore, he said it is necessary to organise more such events in KP.
