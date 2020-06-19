UrduPoint.com
CEO Multan Electric Power Company Tested Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:43 PM

CEO Multan Electric Power Company tested positive for COVID-19

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company Engineer Tahir Mahmood tested positive for coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company Engineer Tahir Mahmood tested positive for coronavirus.

Talking to APP here on Friday, CEO MEPCO confirmed that his corona test report came positive yesterday. He get himself isolated at his home.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer Taunsa had also tested positive.CEO appealed the people to pray for his early recovery.

All preventive measures and SOPs issued by the government were being followed across the Mepco region.

The line staff was especially directed to ensure use of all preventive measures during working into the field, CEO concluded.

