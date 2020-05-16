CEO Multan Electric Supply Company for early completion of electricity uplift projects

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) Engineer Tahir Mahmood Saturday directed officials to complete electricity uplift projects as early as possible for provision of electricity to consumers with better voltages.

He ordered to complete the projects of upgaradation of transformers, maintenance of lines and bifurcation of feeders.

The CEO expressed these views while presiding over meeting during his visit to Rahim Yar Khan circle.

He directed XENs and SDOs to complete the high tension and low tension schemes timely and remove deficiencies in the system.

He directed to resolve the consumer's complaints received at complaint centers on priority and compile the complaints report on daily basis.

He said that strict departmental action would be taken against employees over misbehaving the consumers.

He directed to launch operation against chronic defaulters for recovery of pending dues and disconnect the connections of defaulters with other Names.

He said that action would be taken against SDO and staffers concerned if connection of defaulters found running on spot.

The CEO also reviewed Rahim Yar Khan circle performance along with newly deputed General Managers operation Tariq Mahmood, GM Technical Syed Khalid Ali Chishti, Chief Engineer T&G Abdul Raheem Somroo and others.