UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Multan Electric Supply Company For Early Completion Of Electricity Uplift Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 06:44 PM

CEO Multan Electric Supply Company for early completion of electricity uplift projects

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) Engineer Tahir Mahmood Saturday directed officials to complete electricity uplift projects as early as possible for provision of electricity to consumers with better voltages

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) Engineer Tahir Mahmood Saturday directed officials to complete electricity uplift projects as early as possible for provision of electricity to consumers with better voltages.

He ordered to complete the projects of upgaradation of transformers, maintenance of lines and bifurcation of feeders.

The CEO expressed these views while presiding over meeting during his visit to Rahim Yar Khan circle.

He directed XENs and SDOs to complete the high tension and low tension schemes timely and remove deficiencies in the system.

He directed to resolve the consumer's complaints received at complaint centers on priority and compile the complaints report on daily basis.

He said that strict departmental action would be taken against employees over misbehaving the consumers.

He directed to launch operation against chronic defaulters for recovery of pending dues and disconnect the connections of defaulters with other Names.

He said that action would be taken against SDO and staffers concerned if connection of defaulters found running on spot.

The CEO also reviewed Rahim Yar Khan circle performance along with newly deputed General Managers operation Tariq Mahmood, GM Technical Syed Khalid Ali Chishti, Chief Engineer T&G Abdul Raheem Somroo and others.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Visit Rahim Yar Khan Circle General Motors MEPCO

Recent Stories

UAE provides 43 tonnes of food aid to residents of ..

17 seconds ago

A Century in Flux: Chapter II at Sharjah Art Museu ..

23 seconds ago

Eid crescent sighting on May 23

1 minute ago

30 migrant workers killed in India lockdown crashe ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest 824 absconders during 2020

1 minute ago

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrests three mot ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.