CEO MWMC assumes duties after training course

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :CEO Multan Waste Management Company Muhammad Farooq Dogar has resumed his duties after completing training course.

He participated in the Public Policy and Governance Course comprising on two months.

CEO MWMC has issued notification regarding the office hours of the officers and employees working in the company head office and workshop.

According to the notification, the office hours from Monday to Friday will be from 9 am to 4.30 pm while on Saturdays the office and workshop duty time will be from 9 am to 2 pm.