CEO MWMC cancels holidays of staff during Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has cancelled the holidays of all staff members during Eid-Ul-Azha in order to ensure the best services for the masses.

During his visit to the landfill site to review arrangements here on Sunday, he said that arrangements were continued to ensure the best cleanliness during Eid-Ul-Azha as the remaining sacrificial animals would be buried properly at landfill sites.

He said, "The excavation of trenches was continued at a rapid pace while heavy machinery has also been shifted at Habiba Sial landfill site.

" The CEO of MWMC added, "Around 16,000 metric tons remaining would be buried in the trenches during Eid." He said that uniforms, cold drinking water and meal would be provided to the workers of the company.

He said, "The department has first time installed the latest auto record system in the complaint cell for rehearsal of public complaints at their earliest."He urged the masses to use special waste bags provided by the company during Eid-Ul-Azha.