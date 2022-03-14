UrduPoint.com

CEO MWMC For Covering Of Loaded Trolleys To Prevent Pollution

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Muhammad Farooq Dogar has directed the officers concerned to cover all trucks and trolleys loaded with waste under the preventive measures to control pollution and make road clean

During his visit of different areas of the city here on Monday, he said that all possible resources were being utilized to make clean and green Multan campaign successful and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed the officers concerned that no truck or trolley of the company should be seen on the road without tarpaulin.

The CEO MWMC added that City Traffic Police had also been asked to make it mandatory to cover the trolleys carrying sand, soil and bricks in the city with tarpaulin in order to help keep roads clean and reduce pollution.

On the other hand, the work of polishing highways and green billets has also been started in connection with spring season activities as the cleaning of entry points of the city, Khanewal road, Bahawalpur road, Sher Shah road and old Shujabad road was continued with rapid pace. The officials of the MWMC were also lifting garbage from the green belts while lime lining of important roads and squares was also being done.

