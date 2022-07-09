CEO MWMC inaugurates mobile workshop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Ameer Hassan inaugurated a new mobile workshop to ensure quick repairing of vehicles during the Eid cleanliness operation here on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the CEO MWMC said that the mobile workshop would be an emergency response team and repair the vehicles on field in case of any mechanical issue during cleanliness operation. He said that the emergency response team was being launched for the first time in the department and said that it would help improve performance of the company.

He said that a proper record system has been installed in company's mobile workshop.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Manager Workshop Hassan Amjad said that a total of 223 vehicles were participating in the Eid cleanliness operation. He said that a complaint center has been set up in the mobile workshop and the drivers would be able to contact the mobile workshop through calling at 061-9330913 in case of any fault in their vehicle.

He added that one supervisor, diesel mechanic, electrician and a welder would be the member of emergency response team.