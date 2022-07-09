UrduPoint.com

CEO MWMC Inaugurates Mobile Workshop

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

CEO MWMC inaugurates mobile workshop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Ameer Hassan inaugurated a new mobile workshop to ensure quick repairing of vehicles during the Eid cleanliness operation here on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the CEO MWMC said that the mobile workshop would be an emergency response team and repair the vehicles on field in case of any mechanical issue during cleanliness operation. He said that the emergency response team was being launched for the first time in the department and said that it would help improve performance of the company.

He said that a proper record system has been installed in company's mobile workshop.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Manager Workshop Hassan Amjad said that a total of 223 vehicles were participating in the Eid cleanliness operation. He said that a complaint center has been set up in the mobile workshop and the drivers would be able to contact the mobile workshop through calling at 061-9330913 in case of any fault in their vehicle.

He added that one supervisor, diesel mechanic, electrician and a welder would be the member of emergency response team.

Related Topics

Multan Mobile Company Vehicles Vehicle

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow ..

Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow with religious fervor

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah writes complaint to COAS over drug case ..

Sanaullah writes complaint to COAS over drug case against him

2 hours ago
 Shujaat rejects rumors of differences within PML-Q

Shujaat rejects rumors of differences within PML-Q

2 hours ago
 Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received thr ..

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received threats from unknown caller

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown ..

Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown, storm president's house

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.