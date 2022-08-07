CEO MWMC orders cleanliness of graveyards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Ameer Hassan directed officers concerned to ensure comprehensive cleanliness at graveyards.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CEO MWMC said that most of the citizens used to visit graveyards on 10th Muharram.

He said that cleanliness of graveyards was need of hour and directed officers concerned to lift garbage and other waste from the graveyards.

He also ordered cleanliness at the routes of the graveyards and said that he himself would monitor the cleanliness operation.