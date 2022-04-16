CEO MWMC orders to send three workers back to MC over interfering in company matters

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar has issued orders to send three company staffers/union members back to Municipal Corporation over interference in company affairs here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar has issued orders to send three company staffers/union members back to Municipal Corporation over interference in company affairs here on Saturday.

Taking action against blackmailing of Multan Waste Management Company union office bearers, CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar has issued order to lock the union office set up in company head office.

The action was taken against union officials and company drivers Samiullah, Arshad and Jawad.

In this regard, CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that union officials were interfering in the company's affairs and were blackmailing the management by threatening of illegal strike of workers.

Union General Secretary Samiullah and his associates were pressuring company administration to pay millions of rupees to the vendors while the payment of these vendors has been pending for the last five years due to controversy, he added.

CEO said when the office bearers were told that the bill will be paid after investigation they resorted to blackmailing and started threatening the administration.

said the company management will never bow in any bullying and blackmailing of the union.

He said orders have been issued to send drivers Samiullah, Arshad and Jawad back to the Multan Metropolitan corporation.

Muhammad Farooq Dogar vowed to maintain discipline in MWMC at any cost and pointed out that the management has the right to take legal action against those who obstruct the performance of the company.