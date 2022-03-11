CEO Namal Education Foundation calls on Governor Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :A three-member delegation led by Namal Education Foundation CEO Qasim Zaman Khan called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday.

The services of Namal Education Foundation for the promotion of education in the country were discussed during the meeting, said a spokesperson to Sindh Governor.

Talking to the delegation, Governor Sindh said that development of education sector is one of the top priorities of the government, as provision of quality higher education is a guarantee of building a healthy society.

He said that the provision of higher education opportunities in Mianwali and other remote and underdeveloped areas of Pakistan was a no less than a revolution.

The Governor Sindh further said that provision of education is a fundamental right of every human being and the efforts of Namal Foundation in this regard are commendable.

Qasim Zaman Khan, while talking to Governor Sindh, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the Chairman of the board of Governors, Namal Education Foundation, which is the sponsoring organization of Namal Knowledge City including this institute.

He further said that according to Imran Khan's vision, efforts were being made to provide quality education for the youth of Pakistan.