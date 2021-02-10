UrduPoint.com
CEO NIT Visits PEBS General Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

CEO NIT visits PEBS General hospital

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Investment Trust Rizwan Ahmed Tuesday visited the Pakistan Eye Bank Society (PEBS), General hospital and appreciated the efforts of PEBS for their indiscriminate services towards the society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ):Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Investment Trust Rizwan Ahmed Tuesday visited the Pakistan Eye Bank Society (PEBS), General hospital and appreciated the efforts of PEBS for their indiscriminate services towards the society.

Rizwan Ahmed along with President PEBS Qazi Sajid Ali, Director Medical PEBS Dr. Qazi Wasiq and others visited different sections of the hospital, said a spokesperson.

Joint Secretary PEBS Shahana Kaukab and Administrator PEBS Waseem Rais were also present on the occasion.

