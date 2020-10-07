CEO of BBIoT visits National Radio & Telecom Corporation in Haripur

Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBIoT), Farman Zarkoon visited National Radio and Telecom Corporation (NRTC) in Haripur on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBIoT), Farman Zarkoon visited National Radio and Telecom Corporation (NRTC) in Haripur on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by IG Prison Malik Muhammad Yousuf and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary to Chief Secretary Balochistan and met Brig Tawfiq Ahmed while visit to Managing Director of NRTC.

On this occasion, the team of NRTC gave a detailed briefing on its operations and their role in the field of medicine, and information technology.

Farman Zarkoon and others also inspected various departments of the institute and expressed interest in the one-window IT solution, including the research and development sector.

It is to be noted that NRTC is the company that prepared the first ventilator of Pakistan during the Corona epidemic.

Farman Zarkoon appreciated the services of the institution and said that NRTC could play an important role in promoting investment in Balochistan.